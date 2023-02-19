Celebrate Firstleaf's Birthday With 50% Off Your First Box and a Year of Free Shipping

The only thing better than cracking open a nice bottle of wine after a long week at the office is cracking open a bottle that was shipped directly to your front door. Firstleaf is one of our favorite wine subscription services available in 2023, and when you sign up right now, you can save over $150 on your first year of membership.

To celebrate its seventh birthday, Firstleaf is offering new customers a chance to save big when they use the promo code BIRTHDAY23 at checkout. This coupon saves you 50% on your first shipment, which includes six bottles and would typically cost you $90. Plus, it gets you free shipping for your entire first year of membership, which saves you $120 over 12 months. This offer is only available until Feb. 21, so be sure to get signed up before then if you want these savings.

We chose Firstleaf as our favorite wine club for intermediates, and it's a great choice if you're a wine drinker who's looking to expand your palate beyond your local liquor store. There's a quiz to help get a general sense of your tastes and preferences, and you can see and adjust your selection of bottles before they ship. Prices start at $15 a bottle after your first shipment, and may go up from there depending on your selection.