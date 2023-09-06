Catch Kickoff and Save Big With Deals From These Streaming Services
Watch your favorite teams shine this football season and save big with deals from Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, and NFL Plus.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fanatics. The official kickoff of the 2023 NFL season takes place on Sept. 7, with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning their championship defense against the Detroit Lions. This game will air on NBC, but you can also catch NFL action via a handful of streaming platforms. And with deals on Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, and NFL Plus running right now, you can save some coins and get to see your favorite teams in HD this season.
Paramount Plus has a host of great movies and TV shows but it also has all the sports you need. If you sign up for an annual plan right now, you'll save 50% on your subscription. Simply enter the code SPORTS to save, and you'll have access to all the NFL games on CBS. And once the season ends, lose yourself in some amazing shows like Special Ops: Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown.
Keep up with all the NFL action with Amazon Prime's offering, which includes Thursday Night Football from Sept. 14. Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day on its Prime plan. This offer doesn't just bring kickoff to the comfort of your home, it also makes you eligible for Amazon's one-day, two-day, and same-day shipping options. Get all your game day needs in one place!
NFL Plus brings live games via the NFL app and NFL.com. If you sign up now, you'll save 20% off annual NFL Plus Premium plans, which include NFL RedZone. If you're a football fan living outside of the US or you're traveling, you may need to grab a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best promo code offers from Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, NFL Plus, and more. All deals are updated and verified daily.
