Catch Kickoff and Save Big With Deals From These Streaming Services

It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fanatics. The official kickoff of the 2023 NFL season takes place on Sept. 7, with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning their championship defense against the Detroit Lions. This game will air on NBC, but you can also catch NFL action via a handful of streaming platforms. And with deals on Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, and NFL Plus running right now, you can save some coins and get to see your favorite teams in HD this season.

Engadget Paramount Plus Save 50% on annual Paramount Plus plans See at Paramount+ Paramount Plus has a host of great movies and TV shows but it also has all the sports you need. If you sign up for an annual plan right now, you'll save 50% on your subscription. Simply enter the code SPORTS to save, and you'll have access to all the NFL games on CBS. And once the season ends, lose yourself in some amazing shows like Special Ops: Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown. See at Paramount+

Amazon Amazon Prime Free 30-day trial on Amazon Prime plans See at Amazon Keep up with all the NFL action with Amazon Prime's offering, which includes Thursday Night Football from Sept. 14. Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day on its Prime plan. This offer doesn't just bring kickoff to the comfort of your home, it also makes you eligible for Amazon's one-day, two-day, and same-day shipping options. Get all your game day needs in one place! See at Amazon

