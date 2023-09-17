X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Casper's Secret Sale Knocks Up to 60% Off Mattresses and Beddings

You can save big on top-rated mattresses, as well as blankets, sheet sets and more now through Sept. 20.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
The Casper Snow mattress in between two nightstands and on top of a gray bed frame.

Casper's soft, plush mattress called Casper Nova is perfect for side sleepers.

 Jonathon Gomez

While Labor Day has already come and gone, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to score serious savings on a new mattress. Casper makes some of our overall favorite mattresses on the market, and right now you can snag one at a major discount. Now through Sept. 20, Casper is offering up to 60% off select mattresses at its secret sale, as well as discounts on sheets, blankets and other bedding accessories that can help you sleep better on a budget. 

See at Casper

There are some steep discounts available at this sale, including nearly $2,000 off select mattresses. And that includes savings on the Nova Hybrid

, which is one of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers in 2023. It features multiple layers of foam for premium comfort, as well as a foundation layer of pocketed coils for excellent support, and right now you can pick up a queen-size model for just $997, which saves you $1,298 compared with the usual price. And if you're having some trouble falling and staying asleep at night, you can also grab yourself a weighted blanket for just $69 right now, which is up to $120 off the usual price. You can also find savings on a variety of other mattresses, as well as pillow cases, sheet sets and more, so be sure to shop around. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best mattress deals for even more bargains. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech