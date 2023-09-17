Casper's Secret Sale Knocks Up to 60% Off Mattresses and Beddings
You can save big on top-rated mattresses, as well as blankets, sheet sets and more now through Sept. 20.
While Labor Day has already come and gone, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to score serious savings on a new mattress. Casper makes some of our overall favorite mattresses on the market, and right now you can snag one at a major discount. Now through Sept. 20, Casper is offering up to 60% off select mattresses at its secret sale, as well as discounts on sheets, blankets and other bedding accessories that can help you sleep better on a budget.
There are some steep discounts available at this sale, including nearly $2,000 off select mattresses. And that includes savings on the Nova Hybrid, which is one of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers in 2023. It features multiple layers of foam for premium comfort, as well as a foundation layer of pocketed coils for excellent support, and right now you can pick up a queen-size model for just $997, which saves you $1,298 compared with the usual price. And if you're having some trouble falling and staying asleep at night, you can also grab yourself a weighted blanket for just $69 right now, which is up to $120 off the usual price. You can also find savings on a variety of other mattresses, as well as pillow cases, sheet sets and more, so be sure to shop around. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best mattress deals for even more bargains.
