Casetify's New Year Sale Will Save You Up to 24% Off Tech Accessories
Get a snazzy new case for your iPhone, AirPods, laptop, tablet and more -- for less.
If you want to add some bling to that new laptop you got for Christmas, or maybe you need to guard your phone from the sticky hands of a toddler, a protective case is the way to go. Casetify is known for a huge selection of cases and tech accessories compatible with a wide variety of items, from iPhones to earbuds. And right now, Casetify is having a buy-two, get 24% off New Year sale but don't wait because it ends Jan. 3.
Whether it's to protect your iPhone from scratches or you want to personalize your tech, Casetify's New Year sale offers a 24% discount when you buy any two tech accessories. All you need to do is enter promo code NewYear24 during checkout to get the discount. Note that some exclusions apply, including any newly released products as well as licensed accessories from brand partners.
Casetify includes cases for all the Apple line including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and even AirTags. You'll also find cases compatible with Samsung and Google devices, including all of the Google Pixel phones. There are hundreds of patterns and styles to choose from.
