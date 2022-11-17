Carhartt's Black Friday Sale Offers Durable Apparel and Accessories for 25% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Known for its durable and comfortable work wear, Carhartt is a go-to brand for a lot of people who work outside offices. Through Nov. 28, you can take advantage of Carhartt's Black Friday sale and on a variety of products, including sweatshirts, accessories, boots and even pet gear, all of which are designed to keep you warm, dry and protected from the elements.

The hoodies available at Carhartt are unique in that they have durable water repellent technology that keeps light rain and water off of it. Basically, if you're like me and live in a hoodie, you won't get drenched should you get caught in the rain. Depending on size, Carhartt's is $45. The is $45 regardless of size.

You can get a water-resistant that fits five cards and comes in three colors for $26. This that can hold a 17-inch laptop and more, can be yours for the discounted price of $67. For those of you who look forward to a packed lunch, can snag a $22 that can keep your food cold for eight hours in its main compartment, while the top compartment keeps contents from being crushed. And, if you need to hold a lot of stuff, this can fit everything you need for just $60.

Finally, if you're looking to treat your dog, this will keep them toasty and dry for $34, and this will provide them a comfortable place to rest for $82 while you get things done.