Carcassonne: New Edition Board Game for $17 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Carcassonne: New Edition Board Game for $20.72. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $16.93. (Amazon charges slightly more.) That's $2 under our May mention, the best deal now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. It includes The River and The Abbot mini expansions.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!