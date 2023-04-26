Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Caraway's Mother's Day Sale Saves You Up to 20% on Top-Rated Ceramic Cookware

You can treat your mom (or yourself) with hundreds off some of our favorite pots and pans on the market in 2023.

Max McHone
2 min read
A white Caraway cookware set against a white and green background.
Caraway

It doesn't matter if you're an amateur home cook or a professional chef, when it comes to cooking, the equipment you use really does make all the difference. And right now, you can snag some of our favorite cookware on the market at a discount. Caraway makes our favorite ceramic cookware for 2023, and much more, and right now you can save up to 20% at it's Mother's Day sale. There's no set expiration, but chances are these deals won't stick around past May 14, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Caraway

Whether you're gifting your mom some shiny new cookware this year, or you're shopping for yourself, this sale is a great chance to snag some excellent new kitchen equipment for less. If it's time to retire your current set of pots and pans, you can grab a whole new four-piece cookware set on sale. It includes a frying pan, sauce pan, saute pan and dutch oven, with prices starting at $395 for the classic color sets, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price. Select colors also qualify for additional savings once they're in your cart, and this deal includes a free set of lid holders and pan racks for easy storage (a $55 value). If you don't need a full set, you can still shop discounts on individual pieces like this frying pan, square baking pan, whistling tea kettle and more. Just note that discounts do vary between different colors and styles.

