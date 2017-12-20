Captain America War Machine Battle Gauntlet for $3 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Marvel Captain America Civil War Marvel's War Machine Battle Gauntlet for $2.91. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. It features a pop-up launcher, push button dart firing, and two darts.



Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.)