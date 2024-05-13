Calling All Gamers: Get Over 90% Off This Xbox Game at StackSocial

Xbox consoles are extremely popular among gamers, and the Xbox ecosystem is packed with many types of games to choose from. With this deal from StackSocial, the choice is pretty easy. Right now, you can get the prequel of the Xbox Fallout game series, Fallout 76, for only $6. Normally, this game goes for $70, giving you a 91% discount. At this price, it's a great opportunity to try out the Fallout series if you're new to it, or to add the prequel to your collection if you're familiar with the series but haven't picked this one up yet.

Fallout 76 gives players a new experience with post-apocalyptic gaming. You can play by yourself or with friends in a team. The objective is to build, customize and defend your own settlements across the wasteland in a post-apocalyptic world. You will need to have an Xbox Live account to download, install and play this game. It's compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Keep in mind, this game is rated M for mature audiences.

