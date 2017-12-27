Call of Duty Dragonfly Drone w/ HD Camera for $50 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Call of Duty Dragonfly Aerial Drone with WiFi HD Camera for $49.93 with free shipping. That's $33 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find. It features four quiet rotors, a 6-axis gyroscope, automatic take-off/landing/return, and a control range of up to 150 feet.
