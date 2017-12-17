HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • Calico Critters Ice Cream Shop 25pc Play Set for $29 + free shipping

Deal Genius offers the Calico Critters Ice Cream Shop 25-Piece Play Set for $29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. It features Sandra Sandy Cat, spinning ice cream scoops hideaway, counter with ice cream in a variety of flavors, cones, bowls, spoons, table, chairs, and rocking bench.

