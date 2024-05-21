X
Dreamy Caddis Eyewear Is Marked Down as Much as 85% for Memorial Day (CNET Exclusive)

Save 20% off across the site including on already-marked-down specs during the luxury eyewear brand's early MDW sale.

2 min read
screenshot-2023-11-30-at-10-41-32pm.png

Our new favorite eyewear brand has slashed its prices on dozens of stylish and sturdy frames.

 Caddis

Summer is rounding the bend one of our favorite eyewear brands for luxurious sunglasses, readers and prescriptions Caddis is offering 20% off sitewide with an exclusive code CNET20. Caddis' early Memorial Day Weekend discount is good for any frames on the sprawling website including bestsellers like the Porgy, D28. And, yes, you can take an extra 20% off already marked-down eyewear. 

See at Caddis

That means some of these dreamy pieces of eyewear are down as much as 85% during the sitewide sale.

caddis sunglasses

These Porgy Backstage progressive readers are down to $a 68 -- normally $185. 

 Caddis

I own a few pairs including the Caddis D28s in both sunglass and blue blocker. I'm not sure any accessory has ever garnered me more compliments or inquiries as to where I got them. This model starts at $130, but you can nab D28 readers for as low as $104 during the sale. The frames are extremely sturdy and well-constructed, which might explain why the brand refers to them as "eye appliances."

caddis eyewear from top

The D28s feature a fun surprise message on top to help you remember left and right.

 Caddis

Most frames on sale are available as readers with magnification from 0.0 to 3.5 with or without blue light blockage or as sun progressives. Sun progressives darken like normal sunglasses and have no magnification at the top but transition to your chosen magnification as you glance down. You can, of course, buy any pair of these fashionable frames at a deeply discounted price and have your prescription lenses loaded in.

See a few popular picks below and shop the full Caddis Memorial Day Weekend sale eyewear sale here
Caddis

D28 readers or sun progressives: $68

Save $42

$85 at Caddis

These thick-rimmed frames come in nine colorways. 
Caddis

Bixby readers and sun progressives: $85

Save $72

$85 at Caddis

These Bixby frames will catch you some looks and select pairs are marked down more than $70.
Caddis

Porky Backstage readers or sun progressives: $68

Save $72

See at Caddis

It doesn't get more classic than this frame shape, available as sun progressives in black and tortoise shell.
Caddis

Root Cause Analysis sun progressives: $45

Save $160

$45 at Caddisl

If you prefer an aviator frame, these are available in black, brown and golden hey.
Caddis

Quant 64 readers and sun progressives: $44

Save $236

$45 at Caddis

These statement specs are available in black and white.

