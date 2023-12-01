X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Heaps of Achingly Stylish Caddis Eyewear Are up to 78% Off Right Now

Cyber Week is nearly a wrap but you can still score seriously chic reading glasses, blue-light blockers and sunglasses for cheap during Caddis' inventory-clearing sale.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
2 min read
screenshot-2023-11-30-at-10-41-32pm.png

My new favorite eyewear brand has slashed the price on dozens of stylish and sturdy frames.

 Caddis

Even if you don't remember all the details from Gwenyth Paltrow's can't-look-away ski crash court case earlier this year, surely you remember the retro wire-frame aviators she donned. Those were Caddis specs and right now, many of the brand's high-end reading glasses and sun progressives (reading sunglasses) are down as much as 78% -- with some as cheap as $45. 

caddis sunglasses

These Porgy Backstage progressive readers are down to $45 -- normally $205. 

 Caddis

I own a pair of Caddis D28s which frame my round face like a Buddy Holly dream. This pair typically sells for $130 but you can nab D28 readers for $85 during the sale. The frames are about as solidly constructed as glasses get, which could explain why the brand boldly refers to them as "eye appliances."

caddis eyewear from top

The D28s feature a fun surprise message on top to help you remember left and right.

 Caddis

Most frames on sale are available as readers with magnification from 0.0 to 3.5 with or without blue light blockage or as sun progressives. Sun progressives darken like normal sunglasses and have no magnification at the top but transition to your chosen magnification as you glance down. You can, of course, buy any pair of these fashionable frames at a deeply discounted price and have your prescription lenses loaded in.

See a few popular picks below and shop the full Caddis eyewear sale here. If you want something not included in the sale, Caddis will knock you 20% off any first order. 

caddis glasses
Caddis

D28 readers or sun progressives: $85

Save $45

$85 at Caddis

These thick-rimmed frames come in nine colors. 

caddis glasses bixby
Caddis

Bixby readers and sun progressives: $85

Save $45

$85 at Caddis

These Bixby frames will catch you some looks.

sunglasses
Caddis

Porky Backstage readers or sun progressives: $45

Save $160

See at Caddis

It doesn't get more classic than this frame shape, available as sun progressives in black and tortoise shell.

Caddis glasses
Caddis

Root Cause Analysis sun progressives: $45

Save $160

$45 at Caddisl

If you prefer an aviator frame, these are available in black, brown and golden hey.

caddis eyewear
Caddis

Quant 64 readers and sun progressives: $45

Save $95

$45 at Caddis

These statement specs are available in black and white.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Personal Care Guides

Eye Care

Dental Care

Mental Health

Other Personal Care