Heaps of Achingly Stylish Caddis Eyewear Are up to 78% Off Right Now

Even if you don't remember all the details from Gwenyth Paltrow's can't-look-away ski crash court case earlier this year, surely you remember the retro wire-frame aviators she donned. Those were Caddis specs and right now, many of the brand's high-end reading glasses and sun progressives (reading sunglasses) are down as much as 78% -- with some as cheap as $45.

These Porgy Backstage progressive readers are down to $45 -- normally $205. Caddis

I own a pair of Caddis D28s which frame my round face like a Buddy Holly dream. This pair typically sells for $130 but you can nab D28 readers for $85 during the sale. The frames are about as solidly constructed as glasses get, which could explain why the brand boldly refers to them as "eye appliances."

The D28s feature a fun surprise message on top to help you remember left and right. Caddis

Most frames on sale are available as readers with magnification from 0.0 to 3.5 with or without blue light blockage or as sun progressives. Sun progressives darken like normal sunglasses and have no magnification at the top but transition to your chosen magnification as you glance down. You can, of course, buy any pair of these fashionable frames at a deeply discounted price and have your prescription lenses loaded in.

See a few popular picks below and shop the full Caddis eyewear sale here. If you want something not included in the sale, Caddis will knock you 20% off any first order.