C-17 2.4GHz 2-Channel Remote Control Airplane for $23 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the C-17 2.4GHz 2-Channel Remote Control Airplane for $25.10. Coupon code "DEAL8422" cuts that to $23. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. It features a 15" wingspan, 6-minute flight time, and gyro stabilization.

Note: It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.

