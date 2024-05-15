Buy the Google Pixel 8A at Amazon and Score a $100 Gift Card for Free

We love budget phones here at CNET, and Google's Pixel 8A looks set to be one of the best ones yet -- we're even questioning the purpose of the standard Pixel 8. It packs in plenty of features and a high-level of quality into a much more affordable package than most phones can come close to. Better yet, you can buy one today for $499 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card. The deal applies to all four color variants meaning you can take your pick, but you only have until May 19 to do so.

The Pixel 8A has a lovely 6.1-inch Actua display that's impressively vibrant and makes for a better time watching shows or just scrolling through TikTok endlessly. It has offered excellent battery life in our early testing so far, easily allowing reviewer Lisa Eadicicco to get through a long day with power to spare, and Google says it can last up to 72 hours with the extreme battery saver feature. Pixel 8A has IP67 protection for water and dust resistance, too, though this is a slight step down in durability from that of the Pixel 8 (IP68).

Along with that, it comes with plenty of security features including Google Tensor G3 and even a VPN, and it still has an incredible camera for this price as well. It's an amazing phone, and while there's not technically a direct discount, being able to get it with a $100 Amazon gift card makes this one of the best Google Pixel 8a deals we've seen yet.