Buy One Skin Care Product, Get One 40% Off at Pacifica Beauty Today

Grab skin care and body care that will keep your skin in tip-top shape for the changing weather.

Pacifica Beauty is back with a brand new deal on clean beauty with this bogo sale where you can buy one product and get a second one for 40% off using the offer code BOGO40. Plus, get free shipping with a $50 purchase.

Before I dive into product suggestions, you should know that this BOGO sale is similar to many others you've come across. This means of the two items you buy, the cheaper item will be the one that will see the discount.

Instead of getting products in the same Pacifica Beauty line, you might find it worthwhile to shop for essentials in your skin care routine. If you're seeing an uptick of acne on your body, try this Acne Warrior body wash for $16. It's formulated with ingredients such as salicylic acid to fight acne, while aloe will soothe your skin without drying it out. To further maximize moisture, follow up with this Vegan collagen body butter featuring shea butter, hyaluronic acid and of course collagen to support skin elasticity, all for $18.

When you're cleaning your face, reach for the Wake Up Beautiful Dream Jelly face wash for $12 that's sulfate-free and won't strip your skin. These $15 Glow Baby brightening peel pads will give you multiacid strength for exfoliation, while using a retinoid cream such as this Wake Up Beautiful overnight retinoid cream for $25 will slowly fight the signs of aging overtime. 

For the rest of this BOGO sale, head over to Pacifica Beauty before it ends.

