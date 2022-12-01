Buy One Food Gift, Get Another One 50% Off at Harry & David

Food is such an important part of all of our lives and it makes a great gift too. Today, Harry & David is running a BOGO sale on select food gifts to treat yourself and someone you know. When you buy one gift, you'll get the other one using the code BOGO50 through Dec. 7.

It's important to remember that the lowest-priced item in the BOGO deal will be the one to receive the discount. But there are many choices that will accommodate food preferences and prices.

If you know someone who loves fruit, surprise them with these . For a little variety, this for $70 features seasonal fruit and white cheddar, gouda and Rogue Creamery TouVelle cheese. You can also get this for $140. In it, there's a melody of popcorn, sausage, cheese, chocolate and other fruit that the whole family can enjoy.

But what if you don't want fruit? Well, there's plenty of chocolate and charcuterie too. For a simple box of chocolate truffles, nab these for $60. Each truffle is a decadent morsel, with flavors including cherry, almond and dark chocolate. If you want chocolate mints and malt balls too, for the same price, this will give you flavor and texture. And for the ultimate cheese and meat platter, check out this for $150.