Buy Mom Better Sound With Up to $115 Off Bose for Mother's Day

If you're looking for top-quality sound, it's hard to beat Bose. The company's devices often land among our favorites, and right now it has discounted new and refurbished speakers, soundbars, earbuds and headphones available at deep discounts just in time for Mother's Day. You'll also get free two-day shipping on orders of $50 or more. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds, check out Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. These buds earned a spot on our best headphones for 2023 thanks to their impressive noise cancellation and sound quality. Regularly $299, you can snag a pair for $249 right right now, saving you $50. However, if you prefer a more traditional pair of over-ear headphones, you may want to invest in Bose QuietComfort 45, which also landed on our roundup. They are also discounted by $50 right now, bringing the cost to just $279. (Though you can save even more on a refurbished pair.)

Need a portable Bluetooth speaker? The SoundLink Flex is a solid option. It's compact, but offers great sound for its size, including a better bass than a lot of the competition. Getting a brand new one will cost you $129 right now -- a $20 savings -- but you can save an additional $20 if you go for the refurbished model. And you can save a whopping $115 on the refurbished SoundLink Revolve Plus 2. It's water-resistant, boasts 360-degree sound and is available for $214 right now.

There are a ton of other options available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Bose. Also, if you prefer other retailers, most of the deals have been matched at Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you're shopping for Mom, a 2023 grad or just want to treat yourself, this is a solid deal.

