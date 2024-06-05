Buy an Apple HomePod Mini and Get a Second at 50% Off in This Limited-Time Offer

Apple products are known for being priced high and rarely going on sale, and the company's smart speakers are no different. While the tech giant launched the more competitively-priced HomePod Mini a few years ago to take on the likes of Amazon and Google, it's still not cheap. But you can save significantly on a pair of them if you buy right now via Verizon with a limited-time buy one, get one half price deal, essentially saving you $50.

Available in a variety of colors -- white, yellow, orange, blue and space gray -- the Apple speaker doesn't take up much room at 8.5 centimetres tall, and yet is perfect for filling up a room with 360-degree sound. On top of this, it comes with Siri as a virtual assistant built-in and tightly integrates with the Apple Home app for HomeKit smart home controls. Buying two also makes total sense if you want to enjoy stereo audio or use them as speakers for your Apple TV.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

CNET's Apple HomePod Mini review summed up that the device is a no-brainer if you have an iPhone and an Apple TV and want to get your smart home started. "It sounds great, looks good and delivers the smart speaker functionality we've all come to expect thanks to its competitors," writes Molly Price.

But if you want a speaker with a little more oomph, the second-generation Apple HomePod is also on sale right now having dropped to its lowest-ever price, also via Verizon. For everything else, make sure to read up on our recommendations for the best smart speakers of 2024 to find out what's worth picking up.