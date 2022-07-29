Buy 2 Pet Toys and Get the 3rd for Free at Chewy Today

Pet owners all have that one toy that needs to be thrown away. If you have any pets that need a new toy to chew or cuddle with, you can take a look at Chewy's latest deal where you .

This Chewy sale is exclusively for dogs and cats, but there are over 500 options available. While there are primarily toys on sale, you'll also see that there are essential items you can get at a discount too, including pet beds. Prices start at $2 for this , while this is the most expensive item for sale, starting at $261.

Get this $6 three-pack for your dog so they can have a blast running around. Play with your cat with this for $6. For the dogs that love a good chewy plush, hand them a for just $11. And what dog doesn't love a good game of tug of war? With this for $10 or for $13, they'll have something to test their strength with you or another dog.

Cats will love this $22 . Not only can they run around at lightning speed, but they can also hang out and chill out too. And of course, there are much-needed cat scratchers; this is $12.

For the rest of the deal, head over to Chewy to get your furry friends the special toys they need.

Read more: The Best Cat Toys, According to Our Favorite Felines