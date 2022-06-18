Last Call: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movies, Games and More

COVID Vaccines for Under-5 US Headed Into Recession? Baby Formula Shortage Continues Amazon Prime Day CDC Monkeypox Symptoms How to Get Plan B
Today is the last day to shop the huge selection of movies, books, video games, toys and more at Target's Mix and Match sale.
Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, now is a great time to add to your collection. Today is the last day of the massive media sale at Target, which began June 12. Right now when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest-priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below. Amazon also appears to have to have matched this offer, so if you're on the hunt for a specific book or movie that you don't see at Target, it's worth checking there as well. 

There are over 48,000 different items eligible for this offer, so no matter what you're into, you're sure to find something you'll love at this sale. You could snag a bundle of video games, including hit titles like Madden NFL 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Elden Ring. If you're looking to expand your Blu-ray collection, you could pick up some new releases like The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are plenty of classic toys and board games available too, like this pocket Etch-A-Sketch and the Cards Against Humanity: Everything Box. This is a great chance to grab a couple of last-minute gifts for dads and grads, or just because. 