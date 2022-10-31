Bundle Up for the Winter With 50% Off at Eddie Bauer

Who doesn't love a fashionable jacket over a pair of great jeans? Right now, Eddie Bauer has two deals that you can take advantage of. The first one is using the code EBAPPAREL50. The other deal is lined pants. These lined pants will have fleece in or flannel fabric to keep you warm all winter long.

Options for the 50% off deal include winter pants, jackets and parkas. With this offer, a that's originally $299 is a low $150. It has a moisture-repelling StormRepel DWR Plus finish and premium down insulation. Men should check out this -- already on sale for $160, it goes even lower for a final price of $115. Also, kids can get coats for less: Try this for a water-repellent option for $46.

In order to get this deal using the promo code, you have to sign up for a free account first in order for it to work at checkout.

The second deal for 40% off lined pants are available for everyone too. Women should take a look at these to keep you warm on an adventure or on your way to work for $54. And men can snag these for $54 as well.

Head over to for the entire sale dedicated to warm clothes for the winter.