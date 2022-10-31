Bundle Up for the Winter With 50% Off at Eddie Bauer

Who doesn't love a fashionable jacket over a pair of great jeans? Right now, Eddie Bauer has two deals that you can take advantage of. The first one is 50% off one regular priced item using the code EBAPPAREL50. The other deal is 40% off lined pants. These lined pants will have fleece in or flannel fabric to keep you warm all winter long.
Options for the 50% off deal include winter pants, jackets and parkas. With this offer, a women's Yukon Classic down parka that's originally $299 is a low $150. It has a moisture-repelling StormRepel DWR Plus finish and premium down insulation. Men should check out this Boundary Pass down parka -- already on sale for $160, it goes even lower for a final price of $115. Also, kids can get coats for less: Try this CirrusLite reversible down hoodie jacket for a water-repellent option for $46.
In order to get this deal using the promo code, you have to sign up for a free account first in order for it to work at checkout.
The second deal for 40% off lined pants are available for everyone too. Women should take a look at these polar fleece-lined pants to keep you warm on an adventure or on your way to work for $54. And men can snag these Voyager flex fleece-lined chino pants for $54 as well.
Head over to Eddie Bauer for the entire sale dedicated to warm clothes for the winter.