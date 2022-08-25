Bundle Microsoft 365 Family and a $50 Gift Card for Just $93 Today

Are the kids ready to go back to school? Chances are they'll need reliable software to get all their schoolwork done -- software that you might be using for your job as well. Thankfully, Microsoft 365 Family is now on sale on Amazon for just $93. To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering a $50 gift card when you buy this deal within the next few hours, so you'll save up to $106 on the yearly subscription.

This family plan includes Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint and more for up to six people. It includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person, so they can access, edit and share files and photos across all devices. There's also a Family Safety mobile app that you can use to ensure data privacy and safety.

The $50 Amazon gift card will be delivered by mail, while the 12-month subscription with auto-renewal will be delivered electronically. If you just want , you can get it for $59 (save $11). But note, you won't get a $50 gift card for Microsoft 365 Personal.