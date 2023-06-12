X
Build a Custom Smart Lighting Setup With Up to 40% Off Nanoleaf Panels

These unique color-changing panels are a great way to take your streaming or gaming setup to the next level, and right now you can snag some on sale.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home, there's a lot more out there than just basic color-changing bulbs. Nanoleaf makes a variety of unique smart lighting panels that can add some serious personality to your bedroom, living room or gaming setup. And right now, you can snag some at a discount, with Nanoleaf offering up to 40% off at its ongoing mid-year sale. These deals are set to run through June 19, though some items have already sold out, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And many of these deals are being price-matched at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nanoleaf's Shapes panels earned a spot on our list of the best smart lights of 2023, and allow you to build a completely custom lighting setup. They come in a variety of shapes, including triangles, mini triangles and hexagons, and you can mix and match for almost limitless layout possibilities. You can choose from 16 million possible colors, and even set them to mirror your TV or monitor for a totally immersive entertainment setup. Prices start at $90 for the nine-panel mini triangles Smarter Kit, or $180 for the seven-panel hexagons or triangles Smarter Kit, and you can pick up expansion packs starting at $60.

And Nanoleaf makes a variety of other unique smart lighting options. These Elements panels have a stylish wood grain veneer that help them blend into your home's decor, and right now you can grab the seven-panel Smarter Kit for $200, $50 off the usual price. There's also the square Canvas panels, and simple Lines smart lights for even more possible designs and layouts. All Nanoleaf lights can be controlled and customized using your phone or desktop, and are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit for hands-free control. 

And you can check out our full roundup of all the best smart home deals for even more bargains on smart lights, plugs, speakers and more. 

