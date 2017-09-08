Build-a-Bear Workshop Teddy Bear for $6 + pickup at Build-A-Bear

Today only, participating Build-a-Bear Workshop locations offer its Build-a-Bear Exclusive Teddy Bear for $5.50 in celebration of National Teddy Bear Day. That's a savings of $6 off list price and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last year. Click here to find a store near you.



Also available, but online only, is the Build-a-Bear Traditional Cocoa Bear for $10.50 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $12 less in-store last year. Both deals end today