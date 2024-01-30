Cozy Up With Up to 30% Off Sitewide During Buffy's Valentine's Day Sale

Earth-friendly company Buffy is one of our favorite makers of sheets and comforters, and we're happy to report that Buffy is having another sale, this time for Valentine's Day. Through Feb. 15, Buffy's Valentine's Day sale can save you up to 30% off select products so you can grab their sheets, comforters and pillows for less.

Among the many items on sale is the Breeze Sheet set, the award-winning sheets made from ultrasoft eucalyptus fibers. The queen Breeze Sheet set normally costs you $195, but is currently marked down to $166. This set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Add an extra set of coordinating Breeze pillowcases for $47, down $8 from the regular price of $55.

The bestselling Buffy Cloud comforter, which we dubbed the best year-round comforter you can buy, in queen size normally clocks in at $195, but is currently on sale for $166. If you're looking to surprise your valentine, snap up a bundle like the Cooling Bundle, which includes the Breeze sheet set (top and bottom sheet plus two pillowcases), the Breeze comforter, a Breeze duvet cover, and two cooling pillows. Regularly starting at $645, you can get it from $548.

Buffy is known for its cruelty-free practices along with its plant-based and naturally dyed products. When it comes to bedding that's cozy and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. Be sure to take advantage soon, because the sale ends Feb. 15.