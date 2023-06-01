Brush Better With Up to 55% Off Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrushes

If you're like me, there are few things you dread more than a trip to the dentist's office. But developing proper brushing habits can make those routine cleanings a little easier, and a Colgate Hum electric toothbrush can help you do just that. It's one of our favorite electric toothbrushes for 2023, and right now, you can get a two-pack for as much as 55% off at Woot. This sale runs through June 7, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so it could sell out before then.

There are two different versions of the Colgate Hum that you can pick up at this sale. You can grab a two-pack of battery-powered toothbrushes for $25, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price, or upgrade to a two-pack of rechargeable brushes for $30, or $30 off. And both versions come with two travel cases for easy storage.

The Colgate Hum is designed to promote healthy brushing habits with a built-in two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds so you spend the correct amount of time on each quadrant of your mouth. It also aims to help you get a better, deeper clean with 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute. Plus, it has preset cleaning modes for normal and sensitive teeth, as well as a deep-cleaning mode for the rechargeable brush only. You should replace the brush heads every three months, and you can pick up a two-pack of new heads for just $10.