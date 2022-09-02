Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Deals

Brumate's Labor Day Sale Offers a Rare Chance to Save 20% on Its Top Sellers

If you want your cold drinks to stay cold, you need a Brumate. These sales don't come around often, so don't miss out.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read

On a hot day there's nothing better than a nice cold drink, but keeping that drink cold once you open it can be a struggle. Whether you're indulging in a nice sparkling water, seltzer, beer or mixed drink, odds are you want it to stay chilly from the first to the last sip, right? That's where a Brumate becomes your best friend. Right now you can save 20% on several of the company's bestsellers when you use coupon code LDW20 at checkout.

Brumate Labor Day sale
See at Brumate

There are a few different models available as part of this sale, and each of them comes in a variety of colors. One of Brumate's most popular products is the Hopsulator Slim, which is designed to hold slim 12 ounce cans like Truly, White Claw, Michelob Ultra and more. It comes in 44 different color options and right now you can get one for $20. Need something that holds more than just the skinny cans? The Hopsulator Trio can hold regular 12 ounce cans, 16 ounce cans and is even a pint glass so you can pour your drink of choice directly into it instead of drinking from the can. It comes in 32 different colors and is available for $24 during this sale.

For the mixed drink lovers, there is the Toddy XL, which holds 32 ounces of liquid and can be used for both hot and cold beverages, the Uncork'd XL, which is an insulated 14-ounce wine glass, and the ReHydration 25-ounce bottle, which is ideal for water. While Brumate suggests using these for your favorite adult beverage, you can really use them for any drinks. They're perfect for long afternoons outside by the pool or at the beach and work just as well when you're sitting on the couch.

It's not often that Brumate's most popular items are on sale, so be sure to use this opportunity to save 20% and stock up on all your drink-holding needs.

