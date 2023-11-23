BrüMate's Hopsulator Trio Is Now 25% Off for Black Friday

I didn't know I could keep my drinks ice cold without ice in the summer heat until I received a BrüMate can cooler as a gift a couple years ago. Before, I had been using cloth koozies to "insulate" my drinks in an attempt to keep them cool in the hot summer months, only to be left with a damp koozie by the end of the day and White Claws that were lukewarm by the final sip. With the BrüMate, I can leave a can inside for three hours (yes, I've done this) and it's still cold. On the flip side, when it's cool outside, it prevents my hands from getting chilly.

Right now, during BrüMate's Black Friday sale, you can get the BrüMate Hopsulator Trio for 25% off when you use code CYBER25, bringing the price down to $22.50, saving you $7.50.

Need another reason to grab this deal? The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio fits 12- and 16-ounce cans and can be used as a tumbler for drinks too. That means it can be your coffee cup in the morning and your beer koozie in the evening. Already have one? Give one as a gift to a friend or family member.

BrüMate's 25% off code also applies to additional items on its website, including its Hopsulator Slim, Rotera water bottles and Uncork'd products.

