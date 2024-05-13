BrüMate's 3-in-1 Koozie Is the Only One I Use Now

A few years ago, I received my first BrüMate can cooler as a gift and I haven't used another koozie since. The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio is a unique gift and comes in a slew of different colors.

Before, I had been using cloth koozies to "insulate" my drinks in an attempt to keep them cool in the hot summer months, only to be left with a damp koozie by the end of the day and White Claws or other beverages that were lukewarm by the final sip. With the BrüMate, I can leave a can inside for three hours (yes, I've done this) and it's still cold. On the flip side, when it's cool outside, it prevents my hands from getting chilly.

Need another reason to buy this? The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio fits 12- and 16-ounce cans and can be used as a tumbler for drinks too. That means it can be a coffee cup in the morning and a beer koozie in the evening.