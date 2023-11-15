Brooklinen's Early Black Friday Promo Has Luxe Bedding at Affordable Prices

Black Friday is a great time to snag deals from luxury brands, like Brooklinen. Brooklinen is known for its high-end bedding. The company's products have been tested and reviewed by our sleep experts and they often make our best sheets lists. Brooklinen has been featured in our best cooling comforters and best cooling sheets roundups. And right now, you can save 20% off sitewide during Brooklinen's early Black Friday sale.

The Luxe Sateen hardcore sheet bundle is one of the brand's bestsellers. It usually retails for $363 but you can order it now for $232 -- which is the bundle price coupled with that 20% off for Black Friday. Sheets are available in other fabrics as well, like light and airy washed linen, 100% organic cotton, classic percale and luxurious heathered cashmere. The site also has bath offerings, including the towels made from 100% Turkish cotton and organic options.

And sure, you can put your fancy new bedding on your current mattress but why not upgrade that too? If you're looking for a new mattress, here are a few of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've found.