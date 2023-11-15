Brooklinen's Early Black Friday Promo Has Luxe Bedding at Affordable Prices
We've tested and approved many of Brooklinen's bestsellers. And now, you can snag some new bedding and save during its Black Friday sale.
Black Friday is a great time to snag deals from luxury brands, like Brooklinen. Brooklinen is known for its high-end bedding. The company's products have been tested and reviewed by our sleep experts and they often make our best sheets lists. Brooklinen has been featured in our best cooling comforters and best cooling sheets roundups. And right now, you can save 20% off sitewide during Brooklinen's early Black Friday sale.
The Luxe Sateen hardcore sheet bundle is one of the brand's bestsellers. It usually retails for $363 but you can order it now for $232 -- which is the bundle price coupled with that 20% off for Black Friday. Sheets are available in other fabrics as well, like light and airy washed linen, 100% organic cotton, classic percale and luxurious heathered cashmere. The site also has bath offerings, including the towels made from 100% Turkish cotton and organic options.
And sure, you can put your fancy new bedding on your current mattress but why not upgrade that too? If you're looking for a new mattress, here are a few of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've found.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mattress Buying Guides
Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews
Other Sleep Guides
Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech