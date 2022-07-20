Bring the Music Everywhere With $55 Off One of Our Favorite Bluetooth Speakers

There are a ton of portable Bluetooth speakers available these days, but finding one that delivers decent sound can be tough. The JBL Charge 5 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers because it boasts impressive sound for its size.

Right now Woot is offering brand new at a $55 discount, meaning you'll pay just $125. This offer ends tonight or when the devices have sold out.

Whether you're lounging by the pool or hiking through the woods, the JBL Charge 5 is an ideal option. This portable Bluetooth speaker IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere.

It also gets up to 20 hours of playtime and even has a built-in USB charging port so you can boost the battery on your mobile device when needed while still enjoying the music. Plus, you can wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets and take turns when you want.

It has a long excursion driver, a separate tweeter and dual bass radiators, which deliver bold sound for a compact speaker. It also features PartyBoost, so you you can connect multiple compatible speakers together to create the perfect environment for a crowd. The Charge 5 features great speaker for any occasion.