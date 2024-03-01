Bring the Gym to You With Up to $700 Off Bowflex Fitness Equipment

Keeping an active lifestyle is an essential part good health and wellness practices. One way to ensure you get some movement regardless of your schedule is investing in some fitness equipment for your home workouts. If you've been considering building or updating a home gym as part of your wellness journey, now's the time. Bowflex has slashed prices on select exercise equipment by up to $700 right now, along with free shipping, making it more affordable to snag the gear you need to workout whenever your schedule allows. This flash sale ends March 4, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Right now there are a ton of discounts available, including on the popular Bowflex Max Total 16. Regularly $2,499, you can score one for just $1,799 right now. That's a $700 discount. It's our favorite elliptical to stream your favorite shows thanks to its 16-inch HD touchscreen. Plus, it has 20 levels of resistance even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband. Likewise, our favorite heavy duty treadmill, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, is down to $1,799 right now. It has a high weight capacity of 400 pounds and offers incline and decline options.

If you don't have the room for a full home gym, don't fret. The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells can help you build muscle, and it even earned a spot on our roundup of the best workout equipment for small spaces. They're marked down to just $599 currently. Or go big with the Revolution Home Gym for just $2,299, a $700 discount on a machine with 220 pounds of resistance that supports 100 exercises.

You'll find plenty of other options marked down as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Bowflex to find the right fit for you. And if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track your progress, check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and Fitbit deals to find one at a discount.