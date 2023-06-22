Bring Plant Knowledge Everywhere With 75% Off a NatureID Lifetime Subscription

Passionate plant parents, gardeners and nature lovers alike will appreciate having a nifty tool that you can carry around in your pocket to help you care for and identify plants. NatureID is a handy app with a ton of knowledge on caring for the plants you might have at home and those you may encounter while you're out in the world -- and right now this indispensable tool is just $15 for a premium lifetime subscription. That's a 75% discount on the original price, and this offer is available through June 26.

Even if you're lucky enough to have a green thumb, it never hurts to have a little help. The NatureID app is packed with tons of helpful tips and tools to keep your plants happy and healthy. Right now this deal is only available for iOS users, but if you use an iPhone or iPad, this app is a good investment. The plant doctor feature helps you quickly identify diseases and provides treatment options to help speed up recovery. Plus, the plant care guide and journal offers care tips to help different plant species thrive, and you can set handy reminders so you don't have to worry about over- or under-watering.

The final major function of the NatureID app is the plant identifier, which can recognize over 14,000 different species. Just use your phone's camera to take a picture of the plant you want to identify, and the NatureID app will give you suggested identifications and tons of other details and information about the species -- which is a useful tool to have while camping or out on nature walks (or your own garden if your labeling is a bit haphazard). This is something Google Lens has been able to do for a while, but having it built into one convenient app is super handy.

