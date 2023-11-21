Breathe Easy With Up to 30% Off Air Purifiers From Blueair for Black Friday

Air purifiers can help improve the indoor air quality of your home, removing dust, pet dander, allergies and more from your environment. Right now Blueair has discounted select air purifiers by up to 30% for Black Friday. And Amazon has price matched several of these deals. If you've been holding out on investing in your own air purifier, now is a great time to make the leap. These offers are available now through Nov. 28.

The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max is our favorite air purifier in 2023 thanks to its stellar (and quiet) performance for the price. It can purify air in rooms up to 929 square feet in size and according to Blueair, it manages faster, quieter and more efficient filtration with its HEPASilent technology when compared with other HEPA filters. Plus, this air purifier has voice and app controls for added convenience. It usually lists for $230, but right now you can snag one for just $160.

And if you're looking to spend under $100 and just need a filter that will work for a bedroom or other small space, the Blueair Pure 511 is a great choice. It purifies up to 432 square feet. You won't get app or voice controls with this model, but right now it's marked down to just $80 -- that's a 20% savings on its usual list price.

There are other models of Blueair air purifiers available at deep discounts, with prices starting at just $55, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your home or office, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals for more home and technology deals.