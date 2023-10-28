Breathe Easy With This Impressive Air Purifier From Alen for Just $304 (Save $260)

Air purifiers can help you breathe easier because they help to filter a variety of particulates out of the air, which means you'll be breathing cleaner air. The Alen BreatheSmart FIT50 HEPA air purifier lists for $564, but right now Amazon has it down to an all-time low of just $304.

Best Buy has discounted this purifier to $389 right now and considers it to be a solid deal for this device, so if you're interested, we suggest that you go ahead and snap it up for just $304 at Amazon and save a full $260 on its list price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This air purifier provides up to 900 square feet of coverage, circulating the air in just half an hour, which should work well for most apartments and large bedrooms. It uses an H13 True HEPA filter that removes light odors and 99.99% of airborne particles -- including dust, smog, allergens and even select bacteria and viruses larger than 0.1 micron, according to Alen. One ultra-convenient feature is the auto mode that will use its incorporated smart sensor to optimize your fan speed based on the current air quality in your home.

It's just 10 inches deep, which means its fairly compact and can fit into most homes, even when you're short on space. And it's also Energy Star certified as a low energy consumption device.

