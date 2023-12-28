Break Down All Those Holiday Delivery Boxes With a $25 Worx ZipSnip Box Cutter (Save $20)

If the holiday shopping season has left you with a ton of cardboard boxes waiting to be broken down, now is the time to invest in a tool that can help you do it without breaking a sweat. Right now, Amazon has price-matched Best Buy's one-day deal on the Worx ZipSnip, slashing the cost of this electric cutting tool to just $25. That's a savings of 44%. This deal expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to grab one at this price.

Ditching your old-fashioned box cutter for an electric model can save you time and effort when it comes to opening packages and breaking down boxes. The 4-volt ZipSnip is cordless and weighs less than a pound, which makes it easy to maneuver. Plus, it can cut through a variety of materials up to 1/4-inch thick, including plastic packaging, cardboard, fabric, rubber, leather, wrapping paper and more. That means you can also use this tool while wrapping gifts or for other household chores year-round. Once the device is fully charged, it should last for months -- and there's a battery indicator so you'll know when you need to give it a boost.

Its blade self-sharpens with each use, so you don't have to worry about a dull blade hampering your cutting accuracy. Plus, the device has a blade guard and you have to push both a safety switch and the trigger at the same time to operate the tool, which helps prevent accidents.

