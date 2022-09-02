Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Deals

Bowflex Labor Day Sale: Get up to $300 Off

Most of Bowflex's products are discounted for Labor Day. Here's a look at the top deals.

The Bowflex VeloCore stationary bike
The highly rated Bowflex 22-inch VeloCore bike is $300 off.
On most three-day holiday weekends throughout the year, you'll see discounts on Bowflex's popular fitness products, and Labor Day is no exception. Almost everything at Bowflex.com is being discounted, including treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, home gyms and weights.

Many of the products aren't quite at their all-time low prices, but there are still some pretty healthy discounts to be had, and we've noted several of what we think are the best deals (someone on our staff has tried all the products we've highlighted). The sale runs through Sept. 9 and Bowflex will match prices if you find a product at a lower price somewhere else.

$30 off Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell ($119)

$100 off Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell with curl bar ($499)

$100 off Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells ($699)

$200 off Bowflex C6 indoor cycling bike ($799)

$300 off Bowflex Xtreme 2SE home gym ($1,199)

$300 off Bowflex 22-inch VeloCore bike ($1,899)

$300 off Bowflex Revolution home gym ($2,599)

Woman doing Russian twist exercise while holding a kettlebell

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is $30 off.

