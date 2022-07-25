Bose SoundLink Flex Returns to All-Time Low Price of $129

Bose is renowned for its audio quality and, thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sonic performance, its SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. A CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a great value, even at its $149 retail price. Right now, Amazon has it which is a match for the lowest we've seen this speaker go since its release late last year. With its current discount, the SoundLink Flex is only $10 more than the smaller and less powerful version of this speaker. At this price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth speaker out there that's a better value.

Packed full of impressive features and hardware, the Bose SoundLink Flex really is the whole package. It's fairly compact, weighing just 1.3 pounds, but still manages to deliver powerful sound for its small size, including impressive bass performance. It's also equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology, which optimizes the sound based on whether you have the speaker sitting upright, lying on its back or hanging from the integrated utility loop.

The speaker is plenty durable, with an IP67 waterproof rating, plus it can survive being dropped short distances and it's even designed to float in case it falls in a pool or river. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours for all-day listening, and it's equipped with a built-in speaker so you can easily take phone calls over Bluetooth.

There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with a popular product like this, we don't anticipate it being around for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.