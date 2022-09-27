Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Return to All-Time Low of $249

If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite full-size headphones on the market right now, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Best Buy, you can -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight at Best Buy, and is likely only being matched at and until then, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

The QuietComfort 45 are excellent noise-canceling headphones with good sound, top-notch noise-canceling, good headset performance and solid battery life. If you want to snag a set, this all-time low price won't be available for long. You're receiving price alerts for Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities out there at the moment. In his original Bose QuiteComfort 45 review, CNET's David Carnoy called their noise-canceling the best of the best, and while they may have been dethroned by the brand-new $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair for under $300. They also boast pretty competitive sound quality with support for hi-fi audio and an active EQ that optimizes sound based on your listening volume. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with range of up to 30 feet, as well as an aux port for wired listening and have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.