X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Bose QuietComfort 2 Earbuds Hit a New Record-Low Price at Amazon

Listen to all your favorite tunes this summer with a pair of Bose earbuds, now on sale with $100 off.

Aashna Gheewalla Associate Writer
Aashna Gheewalla is an Associate Writer at CNET. She previously worked as a Deals Writer at Wirecutter and a Health Advocacy Writer at GoodRx. She spends her free time teaching and practicing Pilates and trying out different restaurants.
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Aashna Gheewalla
Oliver Haslam
Adrian Marlow
bose-quietcomfort-2-sale.png
CNET/Bose

There's no shortage of options when it comes to wireless earbuds, but nabbing a set from a name brand can often cost a pretty penny. But right now, you can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at Amazon, dropping them down to a record low price of $179. It isn't likely to be a price that sticks around for long, and it's only available on the black version, so make sure to keep that in mind when placing your order.

See at Amazon

Bose makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and these QuietComfort buds offer high-quality sound and solid noise canceling features, too. They're also smaller than the previous version, making them easier to fit and stay in your ears. The Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system helps to get you a secure, comfortable fit, too, ideal. Couple with IPX4 water resistance, they are usable as workout earbuds. They not only connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but there's also an app you can use as well to control specifics of the earbuds like EQ and listening modes. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.     

If you're looking for other features or a different price, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals happening now for more options. 

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans