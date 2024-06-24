Bose QuietComfort 2 Earbuds Hit a New Record-Low Price at Amazon

There's no shortage of options when it comes to wireless earbuds, but nabbing a set from a name brand can often cost a pretty penny. But right now, you can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at Amazon, dropping them down to a record low price of $179. It isn't likely to be a price that sticks around for long, and it's only available on the black version, so make sure to keep that in mind when placing your order.

Bose makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and these QuietComfort buds offer high-quality sound and solid noise canceling features, too. They're also smaller than the previous version, making them easier to fit and stay in your ears. The Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system helps to get you a secure, comfortable fit, too, ideal. Couple with IPX4 water resistance, they are usable as workout earbuds. They not only connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but there's also an app you can use as well to control specifics of the earbuds like EQ and listening modes.

