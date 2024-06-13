X
Bose QuietComfort 2 Earbuds Have Returned to All-Time Low Pricing

Listen to all your favorite tunes this summer with a pair of Bose QuietComfort earbuds while they're back down to a record low price.

Ready to take your tunes with you on your summer vacation? If you're looking for a pair of earbuds to listen to your favorite songs, audiobooks or podcasts while you're traveling (or while you're at the gym), these top-notch Bose earbuds are worth checking out, especially while they're back down to their record low price of $189. These earbuds normally go for $279, so jump on this 32% discount if you're interested, because this price likely won't stick around for long.

Bose makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and these QuietComfort ones offer high quality sound and solid noise canceling features, too. They're also smaller than the previous version, making them easier to fit and stay in your ears. The Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system helps to get you a secure, comfortable fit, too. They not only connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but there's also an app you can use as well to control specifics of the earbuds like EQ and listening modes. 

Overall, these are superb earbuds that will work for most people. But if you're looking for other features or a different price, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals happening now for more options. 

