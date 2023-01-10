CES Highlights Best of CES EVs, E-Bikes of CES Haptics at CES Creepy Gadgets at CES 'Black Mirror' Tech at CES Key CES Trends CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Boost Your Nutrition With Up to 58% Off Proteins and Supplements

This one-day Amazon sale is a great chance to stock up on different powders and mix-ins to help support your New Year's fitness resolutions.
2 min read
Three different protein powders against a green background.
Optimum Nutrition/Isopure/Amazing Grass

If your New Year's resolution is to focus on your fitness, it's important to remember that your workout routine isn't the only thing that should change. Your diet is also a huge factor in your physical health: Making sure your body is getting all the nutrients it needs is critical to promoting recovery and preventing injury. And if you're looking to supplement your diet, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 58% off proteins and greens blends from brands like Isopure, Optimum Nutrition and more. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

There's powders and supplements for all kinds of different fitness levels and workout routines available for less at this sale. Protein is critical for building muscle, so if you're focused on weightlifting and are looking to bulk up, you may want to grab a bottle of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard whey protein. It's available in multiple flavors, with prices starting at just $32 for this 2-pound bottle, saving you $12. 

If you prefer a plant-based protein rather than dairy, you can pick up this bottle of Amazing Grass organic plant protein, which comes with 20 servings and is on sale for $27, saving you $12. And there's more than just protein on sale. There are tons of other supplements available, like this Amazing Grass Superfood greens blend. It contains tons of vitamins and minerals from natural fruits and veggies to help support your immune system and digestive health, and you can pick up this bottle with 100 servings for just $36, which saves you $19 compared to the usual price. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.