Boost Your Battery and Save 15% on Belkin Wireless Chargers

Wirelessly charge all of your favorite devices with these discounted options for your bedside, the car or on the go.
The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W from Belkin is displayed against a blue background.
Wireless charging options have exploded in popularity thanks to their convenience. If you're an iPhone 14 owner (or have phones from the iPhone 12 or 13 lineups), you can take advantage of MagSafe iPhone accessories and chargers. While some options can be pricey, right now you can snag a deal on Belkin wireless chargers. Just use promo code WLCHRG15 at checkout to save 15% on wireless chargers for your bedside table or desk, your car or on the go. There's no set end date for this sale, but some items are already out of stock, so be sure to shop soon for the best selection.

Whether you want a three-in-one charging stand or a flat pad that can simultaneously boost the battery on your phone, watch and AirPods at the same time, the Boost Charge Pro is a great option -- it's even our favorite three-in-one MagSafe wireless charger. Normally $150, each MagSafe charging option is down to just $127 with the discount. Another favorite accessory of ours is the MagSafe wireless charger with kickstand, which is down to $51 right now. 

And for magnetic charging on the go, Belkin's wireless car charger is down from $60 to $43 with the code for the option with power supply included, or there is an option available for $34 without it. It's easy to mount and can fast charge your device while you drive. Or snag this dual-functioning wireless charging pad that doubles as a 10,000-mAh portable power bank so you can have the best of both worlds. You can save $19 on it with the code, bringing the price to $51 for a limited time.

