Bluetti Portable Power Station Sale Cuts Prices by Up to 44%

Portable power stations and solar generators can come in really handy, especially if you camp a lot or live in an area that's prone to power cuts. They can be quite expensive, though, which is why the current Bluetti sale on Amazon is great since it gives you an opportunity to grab something at a discounted price.

If you want something that's budget-friendly, the Bluetti EB3A is a good option with its 268Wh capacity and two AC outlets that can manage an impressive 600 watts. It's also very quick to charge back up, hitting 80% in around 30 minutes and a full charge in an hour. The EB3A is heavily discounted from $299, all the way down to $198, so it's a great entry-level option.

For a higher-capacity option, the Bluetti AC70 is worth considering with its whopping 768Wh capacity, almost triple of the EB3A. It costs $499, which is still a significant 31% discount from $719. Its outlets can handle a more significant 1,000 watts, which could be enough to power a space heater or certain appliances. And, it can handle a solar panel with up to 500-watt capacity, making it an excellent solar generator, which will let you charge it fully in about two and a half hours or so.

Speaking of solar panels, there are a few good bundles that include them in this sale. For example, the Bluetti AC2A is a 204Wh-capacity power station that can be picked up with a 120-watt solar panel for $399 instead of the usual $599, although the Bluetti EB3A with PV200 solar panel is probably a better mid-range option for $599 instead of $798. It's our favorite small solar generator and this is the lowest the bundle has ever gone.

There are, of course, a lot more bundles and deals you can check out in the sale, so be sure to take a look at everything available. And, if none of the stuff in the sale speaks to you, check out these generator deals for some alternatives.