Blue Apron Deal: New Customers Can Save Big on Meal Kits

With so many people looking for ways to simplify their lives, the home meal kit has exploded in popularity. And Blue Apron, ranked our best overall meal kit for most people, leads the charge with a dedication to freshness, quality, choice and sustainability. And if you want to cross the grocery shopping off your to-do list, now is a great time to give the meal kit life a go, since Blue Apron is offering new customers $180 off across six orders and free shipping on the first. But don't take too long deciding -- this deal is only available now through Jan. 15.

Blue Apron's meal kits include everything you need to make dinner for your family and are delivered straight to your door each week. They're easy to put together and are a major time saver. Most of the kits will take just 25 to 35 minutes to make from start to finish, but keep in mind that some involved recipes may take up to 45 minutes. You'll get to choose from 12 different meal kits per week, which will include a few plant-based options, some geared towards wellness and even one or two premium meal plans -- though the higher-end meats will have an added cost. You can also pause your subscription if you want a break or will be traveling and need to skip a week. If you're looking to make meal planning easy for your family, let Blue Apron take the hassle of shopping and prep off of your plate.