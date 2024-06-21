X
Blackstone's Fourth of July Early Sale Drops Griddles and Air Fryers by Up to $498

Pick up a griddle worth $299 or more to get a free Smash Burger Kit and Bootleg Burger Seasoning.

28-inch XL Griddle W/Rangetop Bundle on orange CNET background
The next big sales event is almost here, and Blackstone is already getting in on the action by kicking off its Fourth of July deals early. Anyone who has an interest in outdoor cooking should take a look at the US company's lineup of griddles, air fryers and accessories with more than half a dozen of its range receiving sizable discounts. The biggest of which sees the 28-inch XL Griddle Rangetop bundle drop to $999. That's a big $498 saving from its typical $1,497 price.

Alongside this, Blackstone has its 36-inch Omnivore Griddle with hood up for $499, down from $599. It features four independent heat zones for individually cooking meats as well as dual folding side shelves that offer extra space for the preparation phase. The same griddle is included in a bundle pack that adds in a portable pizza oven and 30-piece accessory kit for $799, which has dropped from $997.

Another alternative to consider is the 36-inch Griddle with Air Fryer and Cabinets bundle that has seen a price cut from $1,797 to $1,398. That's a 769 square-inch cooking space with dual four-quart air frying drawers and a four-quart warming drawer so, in theory, you can take on anything. For further incentive, any griddle purchased over the $299 mark also throws in a free Smash Burger KIt and Bootleg Burger Seasoning. 

There's plenty more on offer, so do check out the full Blackstone Fourth of July deals before they expire or sell out. If none of these take your fancy, make sure to check up on the best grills for 2024 where we round up everything from Nexgrill to Ninja. 