X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Black Friday Sale Drops Windows 11 Pro to Just $23

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro and save over $175.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
The Windows 11 Pro box is displayed against an orange background.
Windows/CNET

Windows 11 is probably one of the most popular operating systems around, but grabbing from Microsoft will set you back a massive $200. That's a lot of money, especially if you want to set up more than one device. Thankfully, you can save on Windows 11 if you know where to look, and with Black Friday sales now underway, it's a great time to be looking. Right now at StackSocial you can get a Windows 11 Pro license for just $23, a record low  price for the OS.

See at StackSocial

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either. 

The best Black Friday 2023 deals

Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file, but with plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals going on right now you won't have a problem finding an affordable one.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.