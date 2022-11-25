Black Friday: One of the Best Games of the Year Is on Sale at Walmart

Black Friday has some big video game sales from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart but one of the best games around has a big discount. Elden Ring by FromSoftware came out in early 2022 and is the frontrunner for the game of the year. It's also on sale for $35 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles at GameStop and Walmart.

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG developed by FromSoftware, which is known best for the Dark Souls series. Players will have to tackle the monsters found in The Lands Between in what is a challenging but rewarding experience. CNET's review of the game called it "spectacular" and critics as well as players say the same.

More Black Friday video game deals: