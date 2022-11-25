Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and More for $299

A perfect gift for a gamer who doesn't have a Switch yet.
A Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and an Online membership is displayed against a green background.
A Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and an Online membership is displayed against a green background.
Nintendo/CNET

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile fan favorite for gamers, which makes it a popular holiday gift. Like other Nintendo products, it rarely goes on sale, which is why Black Friday is a great time to find Switch deals as they tend to be bundled with some popular games. The original Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

There is a newer OLED version of the Switch available, but if you're looking for a good starter pack, this is a great way to go. Most of the time the console is sold by itself, without any game. With this bundle, not only do you have a game ready to play right away, but it's also one of the best Nintendo Switch games around. It's also a multiplayer game, and the Switch's Joy-Cons mean two people can play (or four in a pinch), so it's perfect for families.

Plus, with the included three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you're unlocking endless gaming potential. It includes a lot of retro Nintendo games and you get to play online with gamers around the world. 

